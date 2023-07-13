Updated Covid shots to be released in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Updated Covid shots should be ready by the end of September according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

This will be the first time the Federal Government isn’t distributing the Covid-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the FDA recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the Omicron sub-variant currently circulating.