Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest and multiple charges for guns, drugs

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a vehicle pursuit yesterday.

On July 12, deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 77 after spotting a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic lanes.

The operator of that vehicle, James Cowart, 43, refused to stop and a chase ensued into Richland County, Blythewood Road, and Wilson Blvd.

Richland County deputies were eventually able to stop the vehicle near the Farrow Road exit of I-77. No injuries were reported.

Cowart was found in possession of several guns and a substance believed to be methamphetamine, say officials.

He was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses, to include Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren, Possession of Methamphetamine, and several gun-related charges.

Cowart is also wanted out of Kershaw County and Alabama.