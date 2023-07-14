ABC’s of Education: S.C Philharmonic gets $15k grant from Art Commission

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Philharmonic was awarded a $15,000 dollar grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission to support the orchestra’s Link Up program.

For more than 35 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with 3rd to 5th graders in their local communities to explore musical skill, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum.

Students and teachers are also provided with classroom materials and free admission to orchestra’s performances of Link Up in February of next year.