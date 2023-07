Columbia Ave. overpass Exit 91 set to open Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– This weekend drivers in Chapin will have a new section of road open along an I-26 overpass.

On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says the new Columbia Avenue overpass and ramps at exit 91 on I-26 will open.

SCDOT says the construction is part of a long term plan to improve a 16 mile segment of I-26 that stretches from Exit 85 in Little Mountain to Exit 101 in Irmo.