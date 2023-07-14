Gas prices slightly higher due to oil prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Despite a drop in gasoline demand in the days after July 4, prices at the pump inched three cents higher over the past week.

The main cause is higher oil prices, which jumped from the upper $60 a barrel to more than $70.

Gasoline demand decreased significantly last week, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.

While lower gas demand typically pushes pump prices lower, rising oil prices have lifted them.

If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.