House passes defense bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The House has passed a sweeping defense policy bill, largely along party lines.

The final tally in today’s vote was 219 to 210. Four Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans and four Republicans voted against it.

The bill sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.

It was a fight to the finish only after contentious debate and the adoption of controversial amendments one of them was related to abortion policy and transgender health care access.

The House-passed bill now needs to be reconciled with the Democratic-controlled Senate.