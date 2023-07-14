SLED: Sheriff’s office captain charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a former Captain with the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Authorities say Charles Underwood, 48, took property, pills, and medication that was not his.

The incident occurred at 300 S. Church Street, Walhalla, SC in Oconee county.

Underwood was booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.