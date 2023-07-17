Lexington man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and Lexington deputies arrested a Lexington man on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brantley Clarke, 43, was arrested for distributing files of child sexual abuse material after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, says the S.C. Attorney Generals’ Office

Clarke was arrested on July 14. He faces up to 10 years in prison.