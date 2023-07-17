Richland Coroner identifies teen killed in high-speed chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the teen who died following a high-speed chase with deputies on Saturday.

16 year-old Brandon Nunez of Irmo died on scene and five other teens were hurt after they crashed in a pond.

Investigators say just before midnight on Friday, deputies and Highway Patrol tried to stop a Jeep that fled a traffic stop.

The suspect’s vehicle reached 100 miles per hour before it crashed into the pond of the Chestnut Hill Plantation subdivision.

Five teenagers, ages 14 to 18, were rescued, but Nunez’s body wasn’t recovered until Saturday.

Newberry County deputies are investigating.