Sumter deputies: Ithica Drive death ruled a homicide

Jessica Mejia,
360132503 673363691483618 4458604217919830732 N

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)–The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her home.

Deputies responded on July 9 around 7:30 p.m. to Ithica Drive to the home of Miriam Hardee.

She was found dead in her kitchen after a concerned relative checked on her. She had been dead for more than a day, say officials.

Hardee was found with no signs of injury, and her home was not entered by force, say officials. Her family members reported recent suspicious activity.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed the manner of death as homicide by strangulation.

Investigators are searching for persons of interest.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts