Sumter deputies: Ithica Drive death ruled a homicide

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)–The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her home.

Deputies responded on July 9 around 7:30 p.m. to Ithica Drive to the home of Miriam Hardee.

She was found dead in her kitchen after a concerned relative checked on her. She had been dead for more than a day, say officials.

Hardee was found with no signs of injury, and her home was not entered by force, say officials. Her family members reported recent suspicious activity.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed the manner of death as homicide by strangulation.

Investigators are searching for persons of interest.