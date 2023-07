UPDATE: 2 suspects identified in Ulta Beauty shoplifting case

Suspect Lexington Police Department

Suspect Lexington Police Dept.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police have identified two individuals who allegedly shoplifted over $4,100 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty located on Sunset Blvd. on March 24.

Authorities say charges are pending. Stay with ABC Columbia News for more.