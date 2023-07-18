Alvin S. Glenn Detention officer placed on leave without pay for criminal activity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County issued a statement regarding the arrest of a detention officer.

A detention officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center seized a contraband cellphone from a detainee during a routine cell check on July 16.

An investigation revealed Detention Officer Bianca Canty received payment in exchange for smuggling contraband into the detention center.

Canty has been placed on Administrative Leave without Pay, pending termination and was booked into the facility for Misconduct in Office.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Richland County Administration says, “We have outlined the specific measures being undertaken to improve these aspects, and we want to reiterate that they are of the utmost importance to us. We continuously assess and adapt our policies and procedures to address emerging challenges and evolving needs. Our commitment to transparency and accountability is unwavering as we work towards the well-being of our community. We will continue to work diligently in collaboration with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to ensure anyone on staff or in custody at ASGDC who violates the law is held accountable.”

