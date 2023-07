COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of an Alvin S. Glenn inmate found at the jail last week.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Kevin Gladden, 66, of Columbia, SC, was found on Wednesday, July 12 at the detention center.

The Coroner’s Office hasn’t revealed the cause of death.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.