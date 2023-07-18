DeSantis speaks to Midlands residents about military goals after filing for SC Primary

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A little more than a month since his last visit to the Midlands, Florida governor Ron DeSantis was back in the Palmetto State.

DeSantis has been campaigning for the 2024 presidential election in South Carolina this week.

“I think we all know our country has been declining in recent years,” he said Tuesday morning. “We see it. We feel it. Unfortunately, not too many people are doing anything about it.”

Tuesday, the Florida governor was the first Republican presidential candidate to file for the South Carolina Primary. He then addressed a crowd at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Last time he was in South Carolina, DeSantis spoke on many different topics. Tuesday morning, he doubled down on one issue in particular issue, military recruitment. DeSantis criticized recent military policies that he called ‘too liberal’, saying they were to blame for the Army not meeting its recruiting goals.

“We’re going to come in and take very swift action to right the ship and restore us to where we need to be,” DeSantis said. “You’ll see better retention and recruitment.”

The Navy veteran closed by saying that he is confident of his chances of winning the presidency.

“We will win the election and deliver on our agenda,” the Florida governor said. “No excuses. I am going to get the job done. We are mission ready.”

On the other side, the Democrats responded to DeSantis’ visit with the statement, ‘he’s not ready for the campaign trail, much less the Oval Office.’

“He needs to wake up,” said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Convention chair. “Right now, Florida families are getting crushed by skyrocketing costs in that state.”

While second in the opinion polls, DeSantis still heavily trails the frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.