Man denied bond after assaulting Sumter deputy

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old man was denied bond after assaulting a Sumter County Sheriff’s deputy.

Brendon Lehner was arrested after calling authorities and claiming his car was stolen from a local establishment.

The incident happened on July 15 at 7:13 a.m. on McCray’s Mill Road.

The deputy gave Lehner a ride to the establishment where it was discovered his car had been towed. The suspect became angry after the deputy would not transport him to the towing company after closing hours, say officials.

Lehner threatened and punched the deputy in the face while resisting arrest. He broke free and fled from the deputy.

The subject was later located after a search and continued to threaten deputies while traveling to the detention center.

Lehner is charged with Resisting/Assault, beat, or wound police officer; threatening life of public official; use of 911 number unlawfully.

The deputy who was assaulted is well and is back on duty, says Sheriff Dennis.

Lehner was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.