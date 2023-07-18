Richland deputies announce passing of retired K-9 Basco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland deputies announced the passing of their beloved K-9 Basco.

The retired canine died at the age of 15 last week.

He retired in 2015 after serving many years alongside his handler Sgt. Josh Newsom.

Known as a “tracking machine,” Basco still holds the department record for the most captures/apprehensions in a single year.

He will be missed but will be remembered as a loyal partner and family member, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.