SLED: Man in officer involved shooting charged with burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Ismael Clark, 32, with Burglary—Second Degree.

Authorities say Clark unlawfully entered a building located at 512 Boone Hill Road, Summerville.

He broke into the establishment using a baseball bat to enter through a window on July 1 at approximately 11:37 p.m.

He proceeded to smash windows, doors, and destroy business property once inside.

Surveillance camera captured the incident. Clark is the subject in an ongoing investigation regarding an officer involved shooting in Dorchester County.

Clark is booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.