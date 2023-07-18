Teenager arrested after hitting victim with vehicle

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police have arrested a teenager accused of hitting a person with her vehicle yesterday.

Investigators say 19 year-old Diamond Miller was in the parking lot of Broad Street Hotel when she drove the vehicle towards the 19 year-old victim, pinning her against another car before authorities say she drove away.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Miller faces several charges and was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.