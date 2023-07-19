Authorities: Suspect in Stoneridge Drive shooting denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police say a man who shot at officers on Greystone Blvd. and Stoneridge Drive yesterday was denied bond.



The judge said Brandon Joyner is a danger to the community and at flight risk.

The 26 year old was arrested after exchanging gunfire with authorities, leaving one injured. He was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Joyner remains detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.