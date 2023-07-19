No one hurt in townhouse fire on South Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia-Richland firefighters say no one is hurt after a fire at a townhouse Tuesday.

It happened before 10 p.m. at South Beltline Boulevard near Rosewood Drive.

According to investigators, they saw heavy fire coming from the first floor of a townhouse and spreading quickly to the second floor.

Firefighters established a water supply and were able to bring the fire under control.

Authorities say all occupants of the townhouse were able to get out safely and there were no injuries but three people were left displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.