Sheriff: Man fraudulently purchased boat, SUVs, & building with company funds

Jessica Mejia,
Orangeburg

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been charged after making more than $100,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Tony Lloyd, II, 42, is accused of making a fake purchase invoice for items, then using that money to buy expensive items for himself, according to authorities.

Officials say Lloyd made purchases with funds from Tec Equipment, a company that deals with heavy duty equipment.

The purchases included a boat, two SUVs, and a large metal building that cost more than $45,000.

Investigators were notified of the criminal activity on July 13.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts