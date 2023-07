SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies are searching for a 16 year-old runaway.

Kamryn Rawls was last seen at her home on Torrey Pines Road on July 18 around 1:30 a.m.

She has brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000, or report it anonymously for a reward to Crimestoppers at: www.p3tips.com or download and use the P3 mobile app.