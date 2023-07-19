Traffic stop leads to drugs, guns, phony cash

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington say what started as a traffic stop yielded much more.

Investigators say the stop resulted in two arrests, the seizure of two stolen guns out of Richland County, a half pound of marijuana, and several stacks of counterfeit money.

According to police, the individuals were charged with various traffic and license violations, Habitual Traffic Offender, PWID Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.

The police department has not yet released the suspects names or where the traffic stop took place.