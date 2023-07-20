Trenholm Little League champs on the road to the Little League Softball World Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local softball team is representing South Carolina in the race to the Little League Softball World Series!

The Trenholm Little League Majors team will face Virginia Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the Southeast Regional Tournament in Georgia.

They won the state championship on July 9, defeating Irmo 7-5 in the finals and going undefeated for the entire state tournament.

Curtis spoke with the champions about how they’re feeling going into the big game to represent the Palmetto State and bring home the big trophy!

The winner will go to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina August 6-13.

The Nickelodeon Theater in Downtown Columbia is hosting a watch party for the game on Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

To register a seat, click here to fill out the form.