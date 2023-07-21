Cupkin recalls children’s cups due to high level of lead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.

8 and 12 oz. Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups were sold on Amazon in pairs.

According to the company’s website, consumers bought about 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal.

It’s considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of these cups can request a refund on their website.