Local Living: National Night out Kickoff and Primetime Pool Party

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, there is a “National Night Out Kickoff” Thursday July 27, 2023.

City of Columbia officials say they are inviting residents to celebrate 15 years of community, unity and safety at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event will take place from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Local First Responders will be on hand, City of Columbia Police, and Fire. There will also be free food and door prizes.

The event is free.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is planning an end of summer Primetime Pool Party on Friday, August 4 2023.

The party will take place at the Greenview Pool from 7pm – 10 pm. It is open to teens ages 13 to 18.

Music, food, prizes and more are planned, say officials.