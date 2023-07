Change your name to Subway to get lifetime sandwiches

COLUMBIA,S .C. (CNN)— Subway is running a promotion in August giving sandwich fans a chance to win free sandwiches for life if they agree to change their first name to Subway.

According to Bloomberg, once a winner is chosen, the company will pay the winner’s legal fees to assume “a new iconic identity.”

Subway has roughly 37,000 franchise run locations in upwards of 100 countries.

The contest starts on August 1.