DiGiorno pizza coming to vending machines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— This is definitely not delivery! DiGiorno is testing vending machine pizza.

The company has two kiosks inside a Walmart in Colorado and at the Nestle company’s Ohio campus.

According to the company, the vending machines have a commercial-grade oven inside so they can output fully cooked DiGiorno’s 10-inch thin crust pizzas in cheese and pepperoni.

It only takes about three minutes and each pie costs about $9.