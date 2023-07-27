Midlands Pup-Shots! July 27

3/16

BOOMER

AT RISK! NEEDS FOSTER BY FRI 7/28!! Rock Hill Affectionate, Playful, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Couch Potato Text/call Aly at 732-604-0625 if you can help! Hurry - time is if the essence! don't let Boomer end up back at the high-kill shelter that he was saved from!