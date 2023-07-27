Midlands Pup-Shots! July 27

AT RISK! NEEDS FOSTER BY FRI 7/28!!
Rock Hill
Affectionate, Playful, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Couch Potato
4/16
CAPE ELIZABETH
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful belgium malinois girl found herself at a local shelter, behind bars and losing hope!
5/16
COAL
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $450 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
6/16
LANDO
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Lando is working on building strength in his back right leg after a nasty crash (FHO surgery).
7/16
LILLIAN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am small at 9.6lbs.
8/16
LOTTIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $500 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention
9/16
MARLEY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Marley is a super sweet pitbull around 1-yr-old we rescued from a kill shelter.
10/16
PIPER
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Piper is a precious girl around 8-weeks-old.
11/16
SCOOBER
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Introducing Scoober, the lovable black brindle and white mixed breed dog!
12/16
SKITTLES
Sumter
Friendly, Playful, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Adoption fee $200
Female
13/16
TOD
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
This sweet 17 week male neutered, house trained chill dude and his siblings were set to be euthanized at the local shelter.
14/16
TRIXIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Meet Trixie, a super sweet 9mo Great Pyrenees/lab puppy!
15/16
WALLY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Wally is a super sweet mini Schnauzer or Schnauzer mix around 4-yrs-old we rescued from a kill shelter.
16/16
WINNIE
