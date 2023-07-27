Newberry police officer killed in while responding to call

Newberry, S.C. (WOLO)–Chief Kevin Goodman with the Newberry Police Department says an officer was killed Wednesday while responding to a call for service.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says at 5:40pm the patrol car collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of SC Highway 395 and SC Highway 34.

Jones says the driver of the patrol car was killed and the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The officer’s name has not yet been released.