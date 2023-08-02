Applications available for new Columbia Housing location

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Housing is now accepting applications for its new property.

Two and three-bedroom town homes are available now at The Oaks at St. Anna’s Park.

Applicants must meet the requirements of the project based voucher program including… appropriate household size and age requirements.

The Oaks at St. Anna’s Park will be located on Washington St.

Residents of the former Columbia Housing complex, Gonzalez Gardens, were given preferential access to the new facility.

In total, officials say the facility includes 285 new units.

To apply go to www.columbiahousingsc.org