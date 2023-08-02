Midlands Pup-Shots August 2nd

Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Adoption fee $300
I’m a cutie terrier mix that is still in the puppy age of 18 months or there abouts and a svelte 11 pounds.
APOLLO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This handsome devil is Apollo, a 4 year old shepherd mix who is just darling!
BAILEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
BLINK
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
CHARLIE
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $300
They tell me I am a Yorkie, but I think that only partially defines my heritage.
DARLA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Happy, Calm
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
4yo Darla is a delight!
ERNIE
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date.
IVY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
JELLY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic, Brave, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
If you think Jelly is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
MAX
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
PHOENIX
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
RANGER
Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Ranger is a 9 month old puppy who is underweight at 26 pounds.
ROXY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
WINIFRED
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Happy, Calm, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
She weighs in at about 45lbs and is small and compact.
ZOE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
