Midlands Pup-Shots August 2nd

10/16

JELLY

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic, Brave, Sweet House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children If you think Jelly is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.