Image: LCSD LOGO

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Longs Pond Rd. where one man was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men and two women.

According to deputies this was an isolated incident and those involved know each other.