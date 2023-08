12/16

ROADIE

Columbi Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This sweet boy was found on the side of the road (hence the name), and a Good Samaritan took him in as his foster.