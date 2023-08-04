Lexington police seeking suspect in domestic violence incident

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington are looking for a man they say choked a woman, threw her against the wall, and punched her in the head.

Investigators say it happened on August 3rd at a home on Railroad Ave.

J’Air Malik Atkins is also accused of not allowing the woman to leave the home and also took her phone so she could not call police.

If you know where Atkins is call the Lexington Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com