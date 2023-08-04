Suspect charged in hours-long standoff

One man is behind bars following an hours-long stand off earlier this week.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s office 38-year-old Phillip Ray was arrested.

Investigators say on Tuesday morning a woman arrived at an RCSD sub-station and reported that she had been assaulted by her husband.

The woman reported being threatened with a gun and at one point, she said Steele fired a shot.

She also told deputies he would not allow her to leave their home overnight.

Deputies then went to the couple’s home to arrest steele on domestic violence charges.

When deputies arrived, Steele refused to comply and threatened to harm himself and responding law enforcement — then he barricaded himself inside the house.

Residents in neighboring houses were evacuated for safety and others nearby were advised to shelter in place.

For nearly five hours, deputies tried to communicate with steele and used non-lethal tactics to apprehend him without injury.

He was hospitalized until Thursday night for unrelated medical issues.

He faces charges of kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.