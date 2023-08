Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office released the identity of a woman killed in a house fire Saturday morning.

According to the coroner the fire happened at a home on Pleasant View Dr. in Lexington just before 6:30am.

The coroner says Mrs. Shelia Turner, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the SLED and the Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office.