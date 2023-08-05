Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in Lexington

(Source: Lexington Police Department)

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a female in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 22 year old J’air Malik Atkins allegedly physically assaulted a victim on August 3rd by choking her, throwing her into a wall, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave the residence on the 140 block of Railroad Avenue. Investigators say he also took her mobile phone so she could not call law enforcement.

Atkins fled from the scene before officers arrived.

With the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Atkins was taken into custody and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.