CRFD: Pickup truck crashes into creek off I-77 North Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters say a pickup truck crashed into a creek off I-77 North Sunday evening.

According to investigators, crews responded to the scene around 7 p.m., where a pickup truck went down an embankment near mile marker 6 & crashed into a creek.

Firefighters say everyone inside the truck made it out safely and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department wants to remind everyone to please use caution on the roads during inclement weather.