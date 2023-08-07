Districts dismissing early due to severe weather

(ABC Columbia News (FILE)

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The first day of school is ending early for two Midlands school districts.

Officials with Lexington School Districts 2 and 3 say they are dismissing early due to predicted severe weather in the area.

Lexington 2 officials say all schools will dismiss one hour early.

In Lexington 3, B-L Primary School: Dismissal at 1:15 pm, B-L Elementary School: Dismissal at 1:30 pm, B-L Middle School: Dismissal at 2:00 pm, B-L High School: Dismissal at 2:10 pm