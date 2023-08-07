Districts dismissing early due to severe weather

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The first day of school is ending early for two Midlands school districts.

Officials with Lexington School Districts 2 and 3 say they are dismissing early due to predicted severe weather in the area.

Lexington 2 officials say all schools will dismiss one hour early.

In Lexington 3, B-L Primary School: Dismissal at 1:15 pm, B-L Elementary School: Dismissal at 1:30 pm, B-L Middle School: Dismissal at 2:00 pm, B-L High School: Dismissal at 2:10 pm

