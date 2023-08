Highway Patrol: Vehicle fire blocking all lanes on I-26 East at Exit 97

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Vehicle fire blocks all lanes on I-26 EB at Exit 97.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Firefighters on the scene of a vehicle fire at I-26 East at Exit 97.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a vehicle fire is blocking all lanes on I-26 East at Exit 97 this morning.

Troopers say it happened before 9 a.m.

Columbia firefighters are working to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

You’re encouraged to find another route as they continue to work this incident.