Severe Midlands storms cause power outages, scattered debris

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Severe storms move through the Midlands leaving small areas with a few limbs down and some extremely ominous cloud cover. What has been more prevalent through the area are the outages that were sporadic throughout the area.

According to Dominion Energy at the height of the storm out of the 802,272 households served, there were 223 incident causing outages reported statewide. In the Midlands area there are a little more than 1,600 households without power (9:30pm).

If you need to reports an outage you can contact Dominion Energy by going to the link provided HERE to contact Dominion Energy

Or you can get in touch via phone by calling them at 1800-251-7234.

