UPDATE: RCSD arrests man suspected of stealing police cruiser

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — For the last three days the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for a man suspected of stealing one of their police SUV’s.

Tuesday night, the search for De’Anthony Jones came to an end after authorities say they were able to take the 26 year old into custody. According to investigators, just before 8 pm the Lexington Sheriff’s Sheriff’s department was asked to respond to the 400 block of Piney Grove.

Once arriving to the aforementioned location, officials say they located the stolen vehicle and along with Richland County Sheriff’s deputies began searching the area for Jones. Deputies say Jones is accused of going into a secure training facility Saturday and using a car to ram a gate at the facility before driving off in the 2015 Ford Expedition.

K-9 officers tracked down Jones who investigators say at this point was seen walking down the street. Responding law enforcement agencies were able to take Jones into custody without incident. Authorities say he was in possession of the keys to the cruiser and they later discovered the body armour in the vehicle.

RCSD Sheriff leon Lott released a statement shortly after Jones’ arrest saying,