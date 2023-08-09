Midlands Pup Shots! August 9

Newberry
Bluey is about 6 months old and is heartworm negative.
3/16
BUTLER
Newberry
Butler is about 3 years old.
4/16
DAISY SUE
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Smart, Playful, Independent, Curious
House trained
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $475
Daisy Sue, estimated 3.5 months (DOB April 2023), female, Hound mix estimated to be medium breed when full grown.
5/16
EAGLE
Summerville
Good with dogs
6/16
GREENLEY
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Playful, Loves Water
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $475
Greenley, 4 years old, spayed female, Pitbull Terrier mix, 44 pounds.
7/16
IZZY
Newberry
Good with other dogs
She is 1 1/2 yrs old & weighs 43 lbs.
8/16
MATTY
Appling, GA
This animal was rescued by: Animal Services Date animal was rescued: 07/31/23
9/16
MAURICE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This sweet guy was found wandering in a busy parking lot, no family in sight and very scared!
10/16
OTIS
Monroe, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Otis is a 2 yr. old Beagle who is a total sweetheart!
11/16
RAVEN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
ROME
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This cutie was found as a stray, wandering the streets covered in fleas and ticks.
13/16
SAVVA
Columbia
My ideal home would be one without any cats.
14/16
SOCKS
Newberry
Socks is about 6 months old and is heartworm negative.
15/16
SWEETIE PIE
Newberry
Her owner passed away so she ended up at the Newberry County Animal Shelter SC.
16/16
VOODOO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Chunky lab alert!
Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!