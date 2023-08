Ticket sold in Florida : $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

(CNN) (AP) –Someone is a new billionaire, buying a winning ticket in Florida.

The Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $1.58 billion dollars, which is one of the largest in the lottery history.

The cash sum payment is $783 million dollars before taxes.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.