OLIVE

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children This gentle girl was found dumped in a horse pasture with her puppy, Sage, where they were found the next morning scared and unsure of how they got there.