Midlands Pup Shots! August 11

8/16

MILEY

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children This 2 year old beagle came to us from a local shelter, where she was scared and shy in a kennel all alone.