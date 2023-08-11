Midlands Pup Shots! August 11

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Her family split up and she ended up behind bars at a municipal shelter in South Carolina!
4/16
FLOWER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
GREYSON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This handsome stud is Greyson, an 8 year old pittie boy who found himself in a local shelter with his buddy Vegas after their owner passed away suddenly.
6/16
HORNET
Winnsboro
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
7/16
LOKI
Winnsboro
Curious, Athletic, Playful, Loves kisses, Funny
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
He needs an adopter who is patient and is knowledgeable and experienced.
8/16
MILEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This 2 year old beagle came to us from a local shelter, where she was scared and shy in a kennel all alone.
9/16
ONYX
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
ROSIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
SCOTIA
Winnsboro
Quiet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
12/16
SONIC
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
STRIPES
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
14/16
VEGAS
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This handsome stud is Vegas, a 5 year old pittie boy who found himself in a local shelter with his buddy Greyson after their owner passed away suddenly.
15/16
WILLOW
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
ZAIN
Winnsboro
Friendly, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
