Coroner: 2 month old killed in accident involving drunk driver

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Sunday night accident.

Troopers say at 9:18pm a driver in a Toyota Tacoma pickup rear-ended a Saturn View on Highway 302 near Ashbury Kneece Lane.

The truck driver, the driver of the Saturn, and one passenger in the Saturn were taken to the hospital.

The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office confirms a 2 month old in the Saturn died at the scene.

The baby’s identity has not yet been released.

The highway patrol says the driver of the truck Charles Varn, 64, is charged with DUI involving death.

The accident remains under investigation.