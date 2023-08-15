Midlands Pup Shots! August 15

Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $300
Callie is about 10 months old, possibly a golden doodle, who is currently at 43 pounds and growing.
3/16
CALLIE
Charlotte, NC
4/16
HOUSTON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
JAMIE
West Columbia
House trained
Good with dogs, children
Jamie is a teeny weenie, weighing in at just 9lb.
6/16
JENNA
Charlotte, NC
7/16
JEWEL
Charlotte, NC
8/16
LIONEL
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
LUNA
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $475
Luna, 8 years old, spayed female, Pitbull Terrier mix, 45 pounds.
10/16
MANGO
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
MOLLY
Charlotte, NC
12/16
MR. DARCY
13/16
NICO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
He is a 4 month old mixed breed puppy, who is all love and snuggles!
14/16
QUARTZ
Darlington
Good with dogs, cats
15/16
VEDA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
She is a Moyen Poodle (medium poodle).
16/16
WESLEY
Charlotte, NC
Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!