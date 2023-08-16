Midlands Pup Shots! August 16

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is HANK and I'm a 6 month old chocolate and white male Springer Spaniel/Lab mix.
7/16
MELON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
NALA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
PANINI
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
RADAR
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
RIPP
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is RIPP and I'm a 10 month old blue and white male Pit Bull Terrier mix.
12/16
RUBY
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
SCOOBY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
My name is SCOOBY and I'm a 10 month old tan and black male Anatolian Shepherd.
14/16
SUNNY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
WOODROW
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
WRIGLEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
